10,000 Eggs for the Hunting

Just one day before Easter, Saturday April 20, Gulfport celebrated the pastel occasion in the usual way with the 14th Annual Fun in the Sun day at the Gulfport Recreation Center.

Hundreds of kids, eight and under, swarmed the field behind the recreation center for over 10,000 brightly colored Easter eggs.

“We appreciate the people that came out, as well as our sponsors,” said Recreation Center Supervisor Marivel Gutierrez. “We had a little rain but after that it was just clear blue skies.”

Aside from the famous egg hunt, attendees enjoyed complimentary hotdogs, train rides and visits from the Gulfport Police and Fire Department from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The star of the attraction however, was the Easter Bunny himself.

“It just went awesome,” Gutierrez said. “We had a rock wall, a bouncy house, everyone had a great time.”

The event was sponsored by the City of Gulfport and Stetson College of Law Public Service Fellows.