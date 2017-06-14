Local Crime Watch: June 15

A sampling of police reports from June 1 to June 13 in Gulfport, South Pasadena, St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island and St. Petersburg.

Sources: Pinellas County Crime Viewer, the Gulfport Police and Media Alert.

Water Rescue and Drowning

On June 8 at approximately 7:15 p.m., the Treasure Island Police Department and St. Pete Beach Fire and Rescue responded to a water rescue in the 10600 block of the Treasure Island Beach behind the Bilmar Hotel. A 911 caller reported three swimmers may have been stuck in the rip tide in urgent need of help. Treasure Island Police Officers arrived on scene and observed several swimmers in the rough surf. St. Beach Fire and Rescue arrived shortly after and began life saving efforts both in the water and on shore. Pinellas Suncoast Fire and Rescue also responded and assisted with efforts on the shore.

A group of friends had been swimming together when they were apparently caught in a dangerous rip current. Several minutes may have passed before witnesses noticed they were in distress and struggling against the current. The group included 43-year-old Jody Boyer of St. Petersburg, 45-year-old Carlton Dubois of St. Petersburg, 47-year-old Kimberly Dubois of Fort Myers and 48-year-old Robert McCarthy of Fort Myers. Boyer, Carlton Dubois and his sister Kimberly returned to the shore aided by first responders and a number of passersby. Carlton Dubois also tried to render aid to the others.

McCarthy was initially located under water by 53-year-old Randal Fry of St. Petersburg, who also had been on the beach. Fry used a boogie board and paddled out to where he located McCarthy. Fry attempted to bring McCarthy to shore; however, he was struggling against the treacherous conditions before being assisted by a rescue swimmer from the St. Pete Beach Fire and Rescue. McCarthy was brought to shore where CPR and other life saving measures were undertaken before he was transported to Palms of Pasadena Hospital. Unfortunately, McCarthy was under the water for too long and died on June 9 as a result.

The Treasure Island Police Department would like to remind the public to be aware of their swimming abilities as well as their limitations. When using any of the beaches in our state, swimmers should check local forecasts from a number of available resources such as the National Weather Service, the Weather Channel or the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) or a number of other local media outlets for rip current warnings. If you are caught in a rip current, do not fight the current but rather swim out of the current parallel to shore. If you cannot escape, try to float or tread water and call out or wave your hands for assistance.

Woman in Car Drives into House

At 8:02 a.m. on June 10, the nine residents inside 3899 17th Ave. N got a startling wake-up call. A silver 2013 Toyota barreled into the front of their home. None of the residents inside were injured.

When St. Petersburg Police Department officers arrived on scene, they spoke to the driver of the Toyota, Elaine A. Ribeiro, 7/6/1976, of 4450 Burlington Ave. N. Officers felt that Ribeiro, due to her actions and behavior at the scene, was under the influence of a chemical or controlled substance. Ribeiro refused to perform Field Sobriety Tests or provide a urine sample upon requests from the investigating officers. She was arrested for driving under the influence and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

Gulfport

6/1 Burglary-vehicle: 5300 block of 9th Ave. S. Officer Langston located a vehicle with an open trunk lid during the early morning hours. The owner’s wallet was discovered nearby with contents scattered and $20 missing.

Stolen vehicle: 1900 block of 49th St. S. A car waiting to be repaired because the key was stuck in the ignition was stolen from this business lot. It was later recovered in St. Petersburg with new damage.

Theft: 2600 block of 44th St. S. A resident reported tools missing from the residence. The resident had recently had a handyman working at their house. The investigating officer located the handyman, identified as Luke Lewis, who tried to hide from the officer inside his girlfriend’s apartment. He admitted to pawning some of the victim’s tools so he could buy drugs. Lewis was charged with grand theft and dealing in stolen property.

6/2 Traffic arrest: 5000 block of 11th Ave. S. Officer Marshall conducted a traffic stop and found that the driver, Robert Everett, was driving on a suspended license. He had 10 prior convictions for driving while license suspended/revoked. Everett was arrested. Search incident to arrest revealed that he was also in possession of marijuana.

Burglary-residence: 6500 block of Debbie Lane S. A person entered an open garage and went through 2 unlocked vehicles in the garage. Nothing appeared to have been taken.

Arrest on warrant: 3100 block of Dupont St. S. Lance Burkholder was located at his residence and arrested for an outstanding traffic warrant.

6/3 Runaway juvenile: 5600 block of 17th Ave. S. A 16-year-old female got into an argument with her parents and stormed out of their home with a bag of clothes. Her parents went outside and realized she was gone, likely picked up by a friend in a vehicle, so they reported her missing to police. The runaway teenager later returned home safe the same evening.

Battery: 5200 block of Newton Ave. S. A resident reported his neighbor battered him when he confronted him about squatters possibly moving in with him. An officer responded and discovered from several witnesses that the neighbor didn’t touch the complainant; therefore, the allegation was unfounded.

6/4 Aggravated battery: 700 block of 60th St. S. A resident reported a male and a female were fighting on the back porch of a residence. A male informed the officers that a female attacked him and bit his ear which required stitches; the victim refused to prosecute.

Burglary-vessel: 5500 block of Shore Blvd. S. A male stated someone entered his boat and removed a battery. The security video was reviewed from the Gulfport Casino and someone is seen boarding the boat.

6/5 Burglary-business: 5400 block of Shore Blvd. S. Overnight, a vacuum was stolen from the fenced-in area at O’Maddy’s Bar. Video footage of the theft was obtained and will be used to identify the burglar.

6/6 Warrant arrest: 5600 block of 30th Ave. S. Natalie Minish had an outstanding warrant issued by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on a criminal mischief charge. Officer Marshall located her and she was arrested.

Fraud: 5100 block of 14th Ave. S. A resident reported that his information was used to open an account in his name in another state. The account is now past due and the company wants him to pay the bill.

6/7 Warrant arrest: 2600 block of 48th St. S. Sierra Alberts had an outstanding warrant issued by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for violation of probation for grand theft. Officer Marshall located her and she was arrested.

Trespass: 5200 block of 12th Ave. S. A male and female got into a verbal argument during which he tried to leave. The female climbed on the car to attempt to stop the male from leaving. The male’s guardian requested that the female be trespassed from this location. She was trespassed and provided a courtesy ride to her residence.

Battery

6/13, unknown time, 5400 block of Shore Blvd S

Burglary-Residence

6/9, 10 a.m., 5500 block of 15th Ave S

6/9, 2 p.m., 6100 block of 8th Ave S

Burglary-Vehicle

6/11, 9 p.m., 20th Ave S & 49th St S

Stolen Vehicle

6/11, 12:41 p.m., 51st St S & 16th Ave S

Theft-Grand

6/9, 9:18 p.m., 15th Ave S & 49th St S

6/9, 12 a.m., 6600 block of Gulfport Blvd S

6/11, 12 p.m., 5700 block of 18th Ave S

Theft-Petit

6/12, 5:25 p.m., 1800 block of 56th St S

Theft-Shoplifting

6/11, 2:24 p.m., 2800 block of Beach Blvd S

Weapon

6/8, 1:15 p.m., 5000 block of Jersey Ave S

South Pasadena

Battery

6/10, 6:31 p.m., Gulfport Blvd S & Pasadena Ave S

Stolen Vehicle

6/8, 12:03 a.m., 800 block of Oleander Way S

Theft-Shoplifting

6/13, 11:58 a.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Ave S

St. Pete Beach

Assault

6/8, 4:12 a.m., 6300 block of Gulf Blvd

Battery

6/7, 3:52 p.m., 9300 block of Blind Pass Rd

6/8, 8:36 p.m., 300 block of 77th Ave

6/10, 9:15 p.m., 6200 block of Gulf Blvd

Burglary-Residence

6/8, 1:56 p.m., 600 block of Corey Ave

Missing Person

6/11, 12:47 p.m., 5500 Block of Gulf Blvd

Theft-Petit

6/9, 4:30 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf Blvd

6/9, 12 p.m., 6700 block of Gulf Winds Dr

6/9, 6 p.m., 6100 block of Gulf Blvd

6/10, 9:30 p.m., 7800 block of Blind Pass Rd

Traffic Accident

6/7, 2:05 p.m., 35th Ave & Gulf Blvd

Vandal/Crim Misch

6/8, 10 p.m., 100 block of 3rd Ave

6/10, 9:24 a.m., Pass-A-Grille Way & 1st Ave