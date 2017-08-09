Local Crime Watch: August 10

A sampling of police reports from July 27 to August 7 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Pinellas County Crime Viewer, Gulfport Police Department

Gulfport

7/27 Burglary – residential: 1600 block of 52nd St. S. A resident called to report that a bicycle was stolen out of her garage.

7/28 Narcotics: 800 block of 49th St. S. Officer Langston stopped a vehicle for a headlight and tag light out. She smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and located a small bag of marijuana and a pipe on the driver, Edward Yanez. Yanez was referred to Adult Pre-Arrest Diversion for the charges but failed to show up.

Criminal Mischief: 2900 block of Beach Blvd. S. The owner reported that someone had damaged the lock area of the door to their refrigerated trailer in the back parking lot of the business. No entry was made.

Warrant Arrest: 5300 block of Gulfport Blvd. S. A vehicle was stopped for driving without headlights. The driver was driving without a license, and never had one issued. The driver also had a warrant out of Hillsborough County for driving without a license. Kyle G. Hansen was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

Forgery: 1200 block of 59th St. S. A person reported that he believed someone forged a document in an effort to take property out of an impounded vehicle. The investigation is continuing.

7/29 Suspicious Person: 5400 block of 13th Ave. S. Officers responded to a complaint of female who had knocked on the calling subject’s front door. The female was asking for gas money from the resident. According to social media, the subject matched the description of a female who had been knocking on doors late at night asking for money for several weeks. Officers responded to the area and located the female. She was identified and given a warning about Gulfport City Ordinance.

Retail Theft: 4900 block of 17th Ave. S. A man picked up several items inside Dollar General and ran out of the store without paying for them. Police responded and spotted the man running with the stolen goods between houses in a nearby St. Petersburg neighborhood. A perimeter was set and a K-9 officer attempted to track the suspect but was unsuccessful. The police response did cause him to abandon the stolen property, however, so it was recovered and returned to the store.

7/30 Supplement: 1800 block of 55th St. S. A bicycle was reported to be abandoned at Tomlinson Park. A police officer collected it and soon learned that it was one stolen in a recent burglary. It was returned to its owner and a description of the person who left it at the park was obtained from a witness.

7/31 Stolen vehicle: 2100 block of 59th St. S. A resident discovered his vehicle and keys missing when he woke up. A female friend, who had stayed the night, was gone as well. She acknowledges having the car via messages but would not say when she would return it. The female then blocked the victim from any further contact.

8/1 Burglary – residential: 2800 block of Upton St. S. A resident called to report that someone entered his garage and removed a bicycle. He reported that the bicycle was valued at $400.

Possession of marijuana: 4900 block of Gulfport Blvd. S. Officer Carter stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. The vehicle had a strong odor of marijuana in it. A search revealed 28 grams of marijuana. Trenton Keys was arrested for felony possession of marijuana.

8/2 Arrest on warrant: 2400 block of 53rd St. S. Ashley Zelenak agreed to turn herself in at the police department for a felony grand theft warrant. She was arrested at the department without incident.

Recovered stolen tag: 5100 block of Gulfport Blvd. S. Shane Cicoria was stopped for operating a vehicle with a stolen tag. He also had an outstanding domestic battery warrant. He was charged for attached tag not assigned and no valid driver license as well.

DUI: 4900 block of Gulfport Blvd. S. Officer Nieves stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation and discovered that the driver, Dorian Johnson, appeared to be intoxicated. After a DUI investigation was completed, he was arrested. His breath alcohol content was .119 and .122.

Battery

8/6, 5 p.m., 5200 block of 17th Ave S

Burglary-Structure

8/6, 9:45 p.m., 5100 block of 14th Ave S

Missing Person

8/4, 5:15 p.m., 1400 block of 59th St S

Stolen Vehicle

8/5, 3:30 p.m., 5200 block of 9th Ave S

Traffic Accident

8/3, 3 p.m., 5000 block of 9th Ave S

Theft-Grand

8/4, 4:20 p.m., 2600 block of 58th St S

Theft-Petit

8/6, 11:57 a.m., 4900 block of 17th Ave S

8/7, unknown time, 4900 block of 17th Ave S

South Pasadena

Battery

8/7, 5 a.m., 1100 block of Rue Des Reines St

Burglary – Vehicle

8/7, 9 p.m., 6500 block of Mango Ave S

Theft – Grand

8/6, 7:15 p.m., 900 block of Pasadena Ave S

Theft – Shoplifting

8/6, 2:45 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Blvd S

8/7, 2:12 p.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Ave S

Traffic Accident

8/6, 10:45 a.m., 1100 block of Des Chateaux Rue

Vandal/Crim Misch

8/5, 6 p.m., 7000 block of Sunset Dr S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

8/5, 12:09 a.m., Corey Ave & Corey Cir

8/5, 2:10 a.m., 8900 block of Blind Pass Rd

Burglary – Vehicle

8/4, 11:08 a.m., 4700 block of Gulf Blvd

8/6, 4:17 p.m., 6100 block of Gulf Blvd

Theft – Petit

8/6, 2:40 p.m., 5200 block of Gulf Blvd

8/7, 6:35 p.m., 300 block of 80th Ave

Weapon

8/4, 3:34 p.m., 3800 block of Gulf Blvd