2019 Candidates Ready for Campaigns 

Now that local municipal election qualifying periods are up, the next three months will be filled with candidates vying for a spot in office.

The qualifying candidates will run for the Gulfport mayoral and Ward II and Ward IV council seats. The city-wide elections will be held on March 12, 2019.

However, in St. Pete Beach and South Pasadena, a lack of applicants has caused both cities to cancel elections next year.

In Gulfport, the candidates that will be running for office have officially been announced and are listed below.

Gulfport Mayor

Sam Henderson, incumbent

Frank Kemnetz

Gulfport Councilperson, Ward II

Christine Brown, incumbent

Byron E. Chalfont

Gulfport Councilperson, Ward IV

Michael Fridovich, incumbent

Richard Fried

St. Pete Beach

The St. Pete Beach official website states, “If not more than one person qualified as a candidate for a designated seat on the city commission or for a mayor-commissioner to be filled at an election, the seat shall not be listed on the regular city election ballot.”

The following are the unopposed candidates, provided by the city of St. Pete Beach.

St. Pete Beach, District 2

Doug Izzo, incumbent

St. Pete Beach, District 4

Melinda Pletcher

South Pasadena

According to the city of South Pasadena official website, “as only one candidate applied and qualified for mayor and no one qualified for commissioner, the election has been canceled.”

South Pasadena, Mayor

Arthur Penny, incumbent