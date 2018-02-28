Local Crime Watch: March 1

A sampling of police reports from February 15 through February 22 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department, Media Alert and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

St. Petersburg

2/22 – False report concerning the use of a firearm on school property. At 1:45 p.m., Lakewood High School student Isaiah Jerome Williams, 16, was arrested for making a statement in front of a teacher and students that he was planning a school shooting. After investigating, police charged him with false reports concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner against people, which is a second-degree felony.

Gulfport

2/15 – Follow up in the 1500 block of 49th Street South. Officer Kellington located Glenda Williams and arrested her for a felony battery (on a victim 65 years or older) that he had investigated a few days prior.

2/15 – Warrant arrest in the 800 block of 49th Street South. Officers observed a suspicious vehicle at the above location. While speaking to the four occupants, officers smelled an odor of marijuana. A male passenger inside the vehicle was arrested for an outstanding warrant as well as possession of marijuana.

2/16 – Warrant arrest in the 1500 block of 49th Street South. Officer Clague stopped a motorist identified as Amber Jackson who had an outstanding arrest warrant for driving while license suspended. She was arrested.

2/16 – Narcotics possession in the 4900 block of 31st Avenue South. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. When the officers made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, they found a male inside the vehicle using marijuana. The male was temporarily detained for possession of marijuana while his vehicle was searched. A small amount of marijuana was seized and the male was referred to the Adult Pre-Arrest Diversion program (APAD).

2/17 – Theft near the Gulfport Casino. A cab driver reported that he picked up an older white male on Starkey Road and drove him to Gulfport. The credit card that the suspect tried to pay with was declined and the suspect began begging restaurant customers for money for the fare. He then disappeared from sight and was not located after that.

2/17 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 4900 block of Newton Avenue South. A resident reported that her unlocked vehicle was entered and two jackets and a bag were stolen.

2/17 – Filing a false police report in the 2600 block of 49th Street South. Alaya Manuel reported her vehicle stolen. She reported that she got out of her vehicle to check her tires and someone jumped in her vehicle and took off. It was later discovered that her boyfriend had fled from the St Petersburg Police in her car before she reported it stolen. She was arrested for providing a false report.

2/19 – Criminal mischief at Seaside Villas. A resident reported damage to the paint on the driver side door of his vehicle. He suspects a resident that he has had previous issues with but there is no evidence that he is involved.

2/19 – Sexual battery in the 1400 block of 61st Street South. A woman reported that her boyfriend battered her at a bar in St Petersburg and the next day he said he had sexual contact with her without her consent.

2/20 – Traffic arrest in the 5700 block of 28th Avenue South. Officer Priest stopped a driver who was towing an unregistered trailer, which is a misdemeanor. The driver, Anthoney Worthy, is not a Florida resident and has a history of failing to appear for court. He is from Hartford, Kansas. Due to the fact that he has no ties to the area and prior failures to appear, he was arrested and his trailer was impounded.

2/20 – Information report in the 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A passing driver called the police and said that she saw a man openly masturbating on Gulfport Boulevard. She continued out of the city and would not return to provide officers any further details. The area was searched but no male matching the given description was located.

2/21 – Hit and run crash in the 1100 block of 49th Street South and in the 5300 block of 11th Avenue South. Police responded to a report of a vehicle that side-swiped the Car Doctor building at 49th Street South and 11th Avenue South, then went on to crash into a utility pole at 53rd Street South and 11th Avenue South, downing the pole and causing energized power lines to drop to the ground. The driver fled the area before officers arrived but was located later and identified as Jason Mosely. Mosely was arrested and charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and driving while his license was suspended or revoked, which was a felony due to his prior convictions.

Battery

2/18, 5:27 p.m., 1900 block of 55th Street S

2/22, 12:06 a.m., 15th Avenue S and Gulfport Boulevard S

Battery – sexual

2/18, 2:30 a.m., 1400 block of 61st Street S

Robbery – armed

2/22, 3:10 a.m., 1900 block of 49th Street S

Robbery – unarmed

2/23, 1:15 a.m., 5100 block of 17th Avenue S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

2/18, 7 p.m., 3200 block of 58th Street S

2/22, 11 p.m., 2600 block of Beach Boulevard S

South Pasadena

Theft – petit

2/19, 9:30 p.m., 1700 block of Harbor Place S

Theft – shoplifting

2/20, 1:49 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Trespassing

2/21, 11:48 p.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Avenue S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

2/20, unknown time, 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – grand

2/21, 11:30 p.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

2/20, 8 p.m., 8800 block of Blind Pass Road

Theft – purse snatching

2/20, 12:25 a.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard