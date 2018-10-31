A sampling of police reports from October 18 through October 23 in Gulfport.

Source: Gulfport Police Department

Gulfport

10/18 – Burglary in the 1800 block of 55th Street South. A resident reported seeing juveniles in the concession stand at Tomlinson Park when it was closed. When Officer Dillard approached, three juveniles fled on foot. With the assistance of St Pete Police Department K9’s and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, two of the juveniles were caught hiding on the property at Gulfport Elementary School. They were charged with burglary and transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.

10/19 – Hit and run crash in the 3000 block of Dupont Street South. A blue Hyundai sedan struck a pickup truck parked in a driveway and then fled the scene. The Hyundai was last seen traveling east on Shore Boulevard. The Hyundai should have heavy passenger side damage.

10/20 – Injunction violation in the 4900 block of 12th Avenue South. A resident has a temporary injunction for protection against a juvenile several doors down. The juvenile was seen on camera violating the injunction by purposely walking across the property. She was located, arrested and transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.

10/20 – Narcotics possession in the 5400 block of Shore Boulevard. Chief Vincent, while off duty, observed suspicious activity and stopped the involved individuals. One of the individuals ran from the area but threw a bag containing marijuana into a dumpster as he fled. Small baggies of marijuana packaged for sale were located inside the bag. This investigation is ongoing.

10/21 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 6300 block of 13th Avenue South. Someone entered two unlocked vehicles and took a bag that contained files, medication and some clothes.

10/21 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 900 block of 59th Street South. Someone entered two unlocked vehicles, rifled through belongings within, but did not take anything.

10/21 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 1000 block of 59th Street South. A resident saw police cars down the street so he asked a neighbor what was going on. The neighbor explained that some cars had been broken into in the neighborhood. When he checked his work vehicle, which he normally leaves unlocked, he noticed that the interior was a mess. Items were removed.

10/22 – Civil matter in the 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A female believed her vehicle had just been stolen from the parking lot. After several minutes, the vehicle was located a few blocks away on a tow truck. The driver had proper paperwork indicating the vehicle was being repossessed.

10/22 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 1700 block of Gray Street South. Someone entered an unlocked vehicle and stole an iPod Nano and loose change.

10/23 – Resisting an officer without violence at the corner of 11th Avenue South and 58th Street South. Officer Petit stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. The driver, later identified as Leroy Smith, gave his brother’s name. The passenger was a relative of the suspect. Smith fled on foot, however, the passenger revealed his true identity. Smith already has active warrants for his arrest. Additional charges are now pending.

10/23 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5300 block of 14th Avenue South. A resident reported that several items were stolen out of her unlocked vehicle including a company bankcard. The card was used at three local businesses. Officer Petit was able to identify the suspect from the surveillance video. Melissa Stackpole was arrested for fraudulent use of a credit card.

10/18 – 10/23 — The marine unit was on the water for approximately six hours this week. Sergeant Woodman and Detective Pham assisted with a water rescue. Sergeant Burkhart issued three marine citations and had two boater contacts.

Shooting Victim Found Dead in Car After Crash

By Debbie Wolfe

Police responded to a citizen call and found a man dead at the wheel of a grey sedan with the engine still running on Monday night, October 29 in the 100 block of 38th Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Derrick L. Williams Jr., 29, had been shot, police said.

The first police call came from a person in a nearby house who said they thought they had heard a crash.

According to police reports, at approximately 9:15 p.m., a driver also reported a grey sedan had hit her car and that the driver was slumped over.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department non-emergency number at 727-893-7780.