2Cool Art Show Celebrates Fifth Year

The 2Cool Art Show returned to the Gulfport Casino the weekend of February 4 and 5 with an eclectic mix of art featuring 38 award-winning exhibitors from across the Tampa Bay area and the state of Florida. The show, in its fifth year, was hosted by the Professional Association of Visual Artists (PAVA), a nonprofit arts organization that that sponsors a variety of art shows and educational programs across Florida and the eastern U.S. The Casino was crowded early with art lovers who were treated to displays of fine art paintings, glasswork, photography, fiber arts, mixed media, sculpture and jewelry.