A Birthday in the Park

Trudy, a standard poodle, celebrated her first birthday on Monday, May 8 by visiting the recently renovated large dog park in Gulfport for the first time since it reopened on Friday, April 28 after undergoing routine annual maintenance, said owner Pamela Hembree. “She’s happy! We like to come here at least once a week,” said Hembree, a resident of Pasadena Gulf Club Estates. “It’s so great and beautiful to have all this new sod here. Before, about 20 percent of it was grass and the rest was dirt with big holes. It wasn’t nice. It had kind of gotten run down.”