A Celebration of Women Writers

Women’s voices and their contributions to literature were celebrated at The Ink Tank at The Blueberry Patch’s Literary Afternoon on Sunday, May 7. Local writers Alison Soloman, Tracy Bird, Lynn Taylor and Sandi Guida read original work, as well as excerpts from well-known women authors. Rob McCabe read selected poems penned by women that were published in St. Leo College’sand the Eckerd College publication,

“Women’s writing offers solace to other women,” said Tracy Bird, who read two of her short stories, “The Dress” and “Requiem.” “It tells stories we would not otherwise hear.”

The event was held at the Boca Bay Grille, which will also be the location for the next Literary Afternoon on June 4 featuring the works of John Steinbeck.