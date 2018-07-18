A Florida Postcard

When the Weather Channel says it’s “mostly cloudy,” savvy visitors and veteran residents know what to do. In the afternoon, it’s boating time! Left, there is a threesome on a jet ski speeding enough to cause a rooster tail. Center and right, two outboard fishing vessels are either at anchor or underway in the intracoastal waterway near Treasure Island. All are dwarfed by puffy clouds, an azure sky and sea-green waters. In the evening, it’s time for a sunset light show. The 10-day forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies or scattered thunderstorms so get ready for more postcard opportunities.