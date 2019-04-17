A ‘Fun Day’ at Boca Ciega Yacht Club 

It wasn’t just the usual sun-tanned faces at the Boca Ciega Yacht Club on Saturday, April 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The annual Boca Ciega Yacht Club Fun Day Open House brought in newbie sailors, interested locals and seasoned veterans to the waterside club, located at 4600 Tifton Drive South.

“We think it went really well,” said Fun Day chairman Lee Neil. “We improved our facilities recently and gave our guests a nice backyard area to enjoy hot dogs and hang out.”

With 75 members volunteering, eight boats giving public rides and 520 hot dogs demolished, Neil concluded that it was a successful event.

Gift cards and prizes totaling $1,600 were raffled off throughout the festivities.

“The raffled prizes were mostly from local businesses and restaurants,” Neil said. “This is great for the local merchants because it brings in customers they normally wouldn’t.”

The occasion featured boat rides in Boca Ciega Bay, club tours, free hot dogs, face painting, balloon animals and educational presentations on sailing and boat racing.

“I love that they throw this thing,” said Fun Day guest Corey Anderson, “because it gives you a chance to check out the little world of boating here in Gulfport.”