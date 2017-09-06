A “Gecko-tastic” Festival

Gulfport’s traditional end-of-summer Geckofest street fair drew enthusiastic throngs on Saturday, September 2 to partake in all of the best the city has to offer.

Peace, love and tie dye were everywhere in line with this year’s theme of “Geckostock.” Crowds of visitors strolled up and down Beach Drive enjoying food, drink and live music, while street performers entertained with their antics and merchants sold their wares from colorful displays.

The festival was the climax of several Gecko-themed fundraising events hosted annually by the Gulfport Merchants Association to benefit local charities.