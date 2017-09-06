A “Gecko-tastic” Festival

G
Members of the Wallace and Pokorny families take a break from a Geckofest snack to pose for the Gabber. From left they are Melanie and Heather Wallace, and Kylie, Ethan, Aleksandrija and Brett Pokorny.
ulfport’s traditional end-of-summer Geckofest street fair drew enthusiastic throngs on Saturday, September 2 to partake in all of the best the city has to offer.
Peace, love and tie dye were everywhere in line with this year’s theme of “Geckostock.” Crowds of visitors strolled up and down Beach Drive enjoying food, drink and live music, while street performers entertained with their antics and merchants sold their wares from colorful displays.
The festival was the climax of several Gecko-themed fundraising events hosted annually by the Gulfport Merchants Association to benefit local charities.
Magician Shaun Jay “pumps” coins from the arm pit of his somewhat uncertain volunteer assistant, Benjamin.
Jason Deemao of Tampa sips a fancy piña colada that he said he bought for his wife. He was “helping” her drink it while she and their son shopped.
From left, musicians L.A. and Jim Hamlin of the Cozmic Cowboyz belt out a Tampa Bay version of Otis Redding’s “Sittin’ on the Dock of the Bay.”
Bicyclists Nancy Bowman, left, and Shirley Theriault, both of Gulfport, listen to the music of the band Askew from their perch atop their rides, which were parked in front the stage. The two belong to the Psycho Bike-Os, a group of half a dozen cyclists who like to ride together and participate in parades. The fact that they’re wearing identical shirts was totally coincidental.
From left, Kelly Gove and Alden McGraw stroll along Beach Boulevard with their dog Sadie during their first Geckofest experience. The couple just moved to Gulfport from Boston in December. “We bought a house here and we’re very happy,” Alden said.
Geckofest fans pose for a photo at Saturday’s street festival.