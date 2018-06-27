A Hot Time at St. Pete Pride

St. Pete Pride finished off a colorful weekend of celebrations with an all-day street festival on Sunday, June 24. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., crowds donning rainbow gear flooded the streets of Grand Central District, eating, drinking, shopping and dancing. Vendor booths included everything from clothing boutiques to churches to auto insurance, and the variety of businesses participating in Sunday’s festival seemed to highlighted the inclusivity St. Pete Pride brings to the city. The average temperature on Sunday was 91 degrees, but the crowds braved the heat to have a good time.

According to the St. Pete Pride website, this year’s pride festival was predicted to bring in more than 50,000 people.