Musicians and singers pose at the Gulfport Public Library Saturday, February 25 following a performance marking Black History Month attended by several dozen people. From left they are Nelvis Pittman of Gulfport, Ella and Adrian Canencia of Tampa, and Dianne Barnard of St. Petersburg. The group performed pieces ranging from blues and gospel to rock and funk. The goal of the performance, Pittman said, “was conveying an appreciation of black history through music and art.”