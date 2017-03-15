A Sign of Solidarity

Five hundred people gathered in Treasure Island Wednesday, March 8 to create a human art installation in honor of International Women’s Day. Participants wore red and spelled out the word “Resist” with their bodies on the sand behind the municipal parking lot at Treasure Island beach. The event, sponsored by the Quaker Activist Huddle and the Women’s Solidarity March Pinellas, was organized within two weeks by Lynn Carol Henderson and Karen Mitchell Tremme, along with a community of volunteers.

“We’re not protesting, we’re resisting all the things being attacked in our culture,” said Henderson, chair of the Quaker Activist Huddle. “It was a wonderful physical event. We sat down in the sand, watched the sunset while chanting and had a candlelight vigil. There were women, men, children, a mix of ethnicities. It was great.”

A similar “Persist” event is planned for later in the year.

A photographer recorded the message via a drone flyover and more photos can be found on Facebook at Quaker Huddle Giant Human Letters Resist.

Photos courtesy of gianthumanletters.resist