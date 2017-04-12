A Splash of Latin Music

Gulfport City Limits presented its inaugural Latin Music by the Bay festival from 1 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, on the point at 58th St. and Shore Blvd. S. Festival promoters Michael and Andrea Nettle and Butch Thomas said they were expecting around 1,000 people to attend the event, which featured five Latin music acts from all over the world. Pictured here, Flamenco musicians Victor Moreno and Esther Suarez, who hail from Spain, perform for the crowd.

“Gulfport is all about the arts,” said Andrea Nettle, “and we felt that one of the arts that isn’t quite as well represented as it could be is music. Michael has many years of experience in music promotion and we decided to start putting on concerts here, and the city has presented us with a great venue here on the water.”

Nettle added that Gulfport City Limits will be presenting its second annual jazz festival on October 21. “This is the first year for the Latin music festival – we’re building,” she said. “We also encourage people to get downtown in between acts and check out the shops and restaurants and learn more about Gulfport.”