A Visit from the British Car Club

If anyone saw a throng of British cars along Beach Blvd. S. on Sunday, April 9, it was the Tampa Bay British Car Club (TBBCC) visiting Siri’s Gourmet Burgers & Pizza. The group visits a different restaurant in the Tampa Bay area for its monthly Burger Quest. Siri’s owner Byron Chalfont, who owns a 1972 MG Midget, was pleased to host the British car enthusiasts, along with son Byron III, and daughter Siri, the restaurant’s namesake, in the driver’s seat.

“TBBCC President Michael Hanrahan stopped by and asked if he could bring the group for their April Burger Quest,” said Chalfont. “The city helped out by arranging to close some parking spots near the restaurant to accommodate all the cars.”