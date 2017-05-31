Acro-Catic Performance

Accompanied by supporting act The Rock Cats, the Chicago-based Acro-Cats troupe wowed audiences over the long Memorial Day weekend at the Catherine A. Hickman Theater in Gulfport. The Acro-Cats – Asti, Annie, Buggles, Buffy, Alley, Jax, Nola, Pudge, Oz and Wiki – have been trained to perform by animal behavioral sciences expert Samantha Martin using a method known as clicker training. Martin and her amazing cats have been featured on the Tonight Show With Jay Leno, CBS Sunday Morning, and the Late Show With Stephen Colbert. If you missed them in Gulfport, their Florida tour continues in Lake Park, Daytona Beach, and Orlando. Visit circuscats.com.