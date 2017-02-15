All in Line for Fun

Evie Barber gets ready for a play on Tuesday, February 14, at the court on 10th Avenue in Pass-A-Grille in St. Pete Beach. “We play just for the fun of it, the social aspect,” said her partner Terry Guido, left, vice president of the Pass-A-Grille Shuffle Board Club. “We have people from all over the United States and Canada.” Club members get together on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 to noon in January, February and March. Anyone is welcome and no experience is necessary. For information call 727-360-1858 or 727-367-6937.