Alzheimer’s Awareness at Boca Ciega Center

Stephanie Maddox, activities director, kneeling, joins a resident in his wheelchair and 20 of her colleagues at the Boca Ciega Center in Gulfport, 1414 59th St. S., to celebrate World Alzheimer’s Day, which is September 21. Many are wearing t-shirts made especially for the occasion that read, “We’re All Tied Together, Alzheimer’s Awareness.” According to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, September 21 “is a day on which Alzheimer’s organizations around the world concentrate their efforts on raising awareness.” In the United States, Alzheimer’s Awareness Month is celebrated during November thanks to a formal designation made by President Ronald Reagan in 1983. “It means a lot to us that people care,” said Maddox.