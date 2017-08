Gulfport teens had fun while beating the summer heat on Wednesday, July 26, during the Gulfport Public Library’s annual epic water balloon fight. Accompanied by youth librarian Cailey Klasson, 10 teens showed up to soak and get soaked by exploding water balloons and super-soaker water guns. Pictured here, Klasson, right, hurls a water balloon while Leah Lepore, middle, loads up a super-soaker water gun and Sarah Lepore, left, contemplates her plan of attack.