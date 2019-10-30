An Oyster’s Garden in Clam Bayou

A group of about 20 local volunteers teamed up on the morning of Saturday, October 26 to install vertical oyster gardens or VOGs, pictured in the foreground, on the municipal observation docks and decks at Clam Bayou Nature Park. It was a team effort with kayakers and members of the Sea Scouts who loaded the VOGs onto a flat-bed boat, said Vice Mayor Paul Ray, left. “Our water quality dictates our quality of life,” said Kurt Zuelsdorf, owner of Kayak Nature Adventures, pictured second from left. “It’s great to get together with volunteers who take a stand for clean water and actually do something to improve water quality and therefore, our quality of life.” Zuelsdorf donated the use of several kayaks for the project.