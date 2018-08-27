ANDREWS, KATHLEEN M. (O’CALLAGHAN), 89, of Gulfport, passed away May 1. She was born December 25, 1928. Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Arnold B. Andrews; granddaughter, Gabrielle C. Jerome of Gulfport; sisters, Maureen Helie of Sandwich, MA, Patricia LaColla of Quincy, MA and Geraldine O’Callaghan of Somerville, MA. Kathleen settled in Gulfport from Sandwich, MA with her devoted husband in 1980. She was a member of Most Holy Name of Jesus parish where she served as a Eucharistic minister for many years. She volunteered many hours at the Daystar Thrift Shoppe and at Palms of Pasadena Hospital. Kathleen was an avid bridge player with many bridge pals over the years both in Gufport and St. Petersburg. Kathleen is survived by daughter, Monica Andrews of Smyrna, GA; sons Paul Andrews (Susan) of Clarksville, TN, Peter Andrews (Dorothy) of St. Petersburg; granddaughter, Danielle Kimbrel (Lance) of West Blocton, AL; grandson, Christopher Andrews (Jeanette) of Anaheim, CA; great-grandsons, Jesse Kimbrel of Gulfport, Benjamin Andrews of Anaheim, CA; sisters, Barbara McDonald of Quincy, MA, Eileen Clark of W.Yarmouth, MA and brother, William O’Callaghan (Kathi) of Eastham, MA; as well as beloved cousins in the U.S., Ireland and Canada and many nieces and nephews. We want to thank the Orange and Coral teams of Empath Hospice for their kindness, compassion and support. Interment will be at Bay Pines National Cemetery, where she will be reunited with her husband. In lieu of flowers, gifts please make donations in Kathleen’s name to hospice or your favorite chariity.