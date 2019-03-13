Annual Fish Fry Food Donation

For the annual mullet fry benefit held by Vice Mayor Christine Brown, left, and her husband Lou Worthington, right, on Saturday, February 16, guests brought canned and boxed food goods along with toiletry items and bottles of soda that were then donated to the Gulfport Senior Center’s food pantry, 5501 27th Ave. S. This year, over 650 items were accepted by the center’s supervisor, Rachel Cataldo, center, on Wednesday, February 20.

The fry started 21 years ago to celebrate Elizabeth Brown-Worthington’s birthday, the daughter of Brown and Worthington. For the past 10 to 11 years, it has been a benefit for the pantry.

“We changed the focus to make it more about helping the pantry,” said Brown. “The guests come together to bring us these great canned goods to help the citizens in our community and that’s what it’s all about – community. It’s a good event for us and the pantry can certainly use it. We’re happy to do it.”