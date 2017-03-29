Around Town: April

A few things recently seen and heard around Gulfport…

There was plenty going on in Gulfport in March and much more on the way for the month of April. The grand opening of theat The Market Place at Boca Bay Grille was held during the third Saturday Art & Gallery Walk on March 18 featuring wine and cheese, live Cajun music and plenty of art. Councilmember Yolanda Roman was on hand to perform the ribbon cutting … That same night, Billy Prine, brother of John Prine, performed with his band and local singer/songwriter Dan Stevens atand the following morning at. Was that John Prine spotted at Habana Café? … Frank Keller is the new owner ofwith Manny Alvarez as manager. Rumor has it that the restaurant will eventually be opening again to the public in addition to Inn guests … Aging Gracelessly: Fifty Shades of Fay happens March 31 at 7 p.m. at thewill host a Literary Afternoon open mic poetry event on Sunday, April 2 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in celebration of National Poetry Month … The featured artist for theon April 7 will be Ron Czerniec who will donate a portion of his proceeds to the Michael J. Fox Foundation in honor of Parkinson’s Awareness Month. Ron will also be hosting other events throughout the month to raise funds for Parkinson’s awareness, which will be posted on his Facebook page …hosts Latin Music by the Bay on April 8 on the waterfront at 5730 Shore Blvd. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Michael J. Yakes Foundation. Tickets can be purchased at theand… Dine out, fight AIDS.will be held on Thursday, April 27 at participating restaurants serving breakfast, lunch or dinner …is for sale … Get your Faerie on!, one of the biggest events of the year, happens April 14-15 at Clymer Park … Ben Montgomery will discuss and sign his book The Leper Spy at theon April 14 … Junk in the Trunk JITT Flip, hosted by, happens on Earth Day, April 22 … Seen on our new banners throughout the city: