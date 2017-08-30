Around Town: August

A few things recently seen and heard around Gulfport…

Although it’s almost September and fall is right around the corner, there’s still a bit of summer left due to the continued celebration of all things Gecko.

Popular Gulfport resident Brian Liggins was crowned 2017 Gecko Queen at the Gecko Ball on August 26. It is sure to be a fabulous reign!

The final event is the 17th annual Geckofest on September 2, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. along Beach Blvd. The event is free and open to the public, and features food/beverage/beer vendors, live music with a street dance finale, costume contest, vendors, roving street performers and a parade.

Little Tommie’s Tiki and Pitzen Studios are sponsoring the Geckofest walking parade, which has a Woodstock theme and begins at 6:00 p.m. at the Gulfport Casino.Those who want to participate should be at the Casino by 5:30. There is no charge to enter the parade. Participants can private message their intent to participate at facebook.com/Geckofest or pick up/drop off registration forms, which are available at Little Tommies Tiki, 5519 Shore Blvd. S and the Gulfport Welcome Center, 3101 Beach Blvd. S, Suite #1. No gasoline-powered vehicles are allowed but instruments and noise makers are encouraged.

Tickets are on sale for the Gulfport Chef’s Table on November 6. There will be more seats available this year for the event. Many restaurants have sold out. At press time, five restaurants still have tickets available.

Gulfport’s poet laureate, Sam Henderson, will host a poetry workshop on August 31 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Gulfport Public Library. Poets and aspiring poets will write and share original poems written in a variety of short forms.

Gulfport Watercolor Society students of Patsi Aguero’s watercolor class will exhibit their work at the Gulfport Recreation Center through September 27 at the Catherine Hickman Theater. The event kicks off September 1 with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. in the lobby.

The Historic Peninsula Inn welcomed new chef Thierry Reverse to Isabelle’s. A Belgium native, he has worked at restaurants along the Gulf Coasts of Mississippi and Florida, specializing in southern and coastal cuisine. There will be changes to the menu although restaurant favorites, such as fried green tomatoes, will remain on the menu. There will also be an expanded brunch menu and more vegetarian options.

The Gulfport Poetry Writers Group meets at the Gulfport Public Library on September 6 from 1 to 2:15 p.m. in the meeting room. All levels of experience are welcomed. Contact Rob McCabe at 727-366-8909 or writer.rob.mccabe@gmail.com for details.

The Gulfport Neighbors beach cleanup is planned for September 9 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Pavilion #4 at Gulfport beach.

The Women’s Divine Dialogue Writing Circle with Lore Raymond meets at 8:30 a.m. on September 9 at The Historical Peninsula Inn. For details, go to meetup.com/divine-dialogue-writing.

Discover how the lunar nodes in your astrological chart affect you at Something Old, Something New—An Astrological Perspectives on the Moon’s Nodes with Jennie White of Ode to Pluto Astrology on September 11 at 5:30 at the Gulfport Public Library.

How well do you think you know Gulfport? Test your cultural and historical knowledge Friday September 15 at a special porch party hosted by the Gulfport Historical Society from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

The 49th Street South Business Association and the Gulfport Chamber of Commerce co-host the inaugural Family Fun Day on September 16, featuring horseshoes and bean bag toss for the title of Best Team in Town. Or just relax and watch and bring a picnic lunch to the Tangerine Greenway. Donations and gifts for the Christmas Toy Shop are appreciated. For more information, call Phil or Jeri at 727-327-3509.

The second Gulfport Peace, Love & Women Festival will be held at the Gulfport Casino on September 17. Tickets are available at the Casino and the Gulfport Beach Bazaar.

City of Gulfport Night with the Rays happens on September 20 when the Rays take on the Chicago Cubs. For info and tickets, call 727-825-3362 or email jpope@raysbaseball.com.

The Thursday Night Social with DJ Daniel returns on September 21 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a special “Welcome to Manatees” version, celebrating the new monthly location at Manatees on the Bay.

A Special Needs Creative Play Session for ages 18 and up, in conjunction with Pinellas County Autism Project and City of Imagination, will be held at City of Imagination on September 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Students who participate will have selected artwork shown at an art opening in October. Call Caroline Duvoe at 727-271-5016 or email studioduvoe@yahoo.com for more information.

Seen on a t-shirt: Tweet others the way you would like to be tweeted.