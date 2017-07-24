Around Town: August

Recently seen and heard around Gulfport…

The month of August signals the end of summer, and while it’s never too early to think about Gecko-themed events, there is plenty more going on around town to end July and usher in the month of August.

Gulfport Councilmember Yolanda Roman hosts the award-winning documentary “A Plastic Ocean” at the Gulfport Public Library on July 27 at 6:30. The film focuses on the impact of plastics in our oceans, and complements the “Plastic Free July” challenge observed by Gulfport businesses and residents.

Isabelle’s Pajama Party & Sleepover is back for a second year, happening July 29 at The Historic Peninsula Inn.

Guardian Ad Litem Foundation of Tampa Bay teams up with O’Maddy’s Bar and Grille for Christmas in July on July 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a BoTiki fashion show, Santa, raffles and live music to benefit underprivileged children in Gulfport.

Salty’s brings new meaning to the dog days of summer with two events that benefit our canine friends. Paddle for Paws is planned for July 29 at 10 a.m. at the Gulfport beach area featuring rental paddle boards or bring your own and after-party cocktails. On August 20, a special Yappy Hour with raffles, branded dog apparel and Tito’s vodka cocktail purchases will support local dog rescue.

Work crews installed new energy-efficient nautical light fixtures this month at Wood Ibis Park.

More Little Free Pantries are coming soon to Gulfport. Sponsored by Gulfport Neighbors, the next pantry, created by Gulfport artist Lucas Pitzen, will be installed at the Gulfport Public Library. To read more about purpose of the pantries, go to gabber.com/first-little-free-pantry-in-gulfport-a-community-effort.

Join the Gulfport Police Department, the Gulfport Fire Department and community partners on August 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Catherine Hickman Theater. The interactive public event aims to help promote community-building and police-community partnerships for safer, more caring neighborhoods.

Susanne Vernon Mosaics will have a Mosaic Workshop August 5-6 and a Pet Portrait Workshop August 26-27. More info at susannevernon.com.

The Ink Tank at The Blueberry Patch presents a Literary Afternoon featuring Bob Dylan, the only singer-songwriter to be awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature, August 6 at 3 p.m. at Neptune Grill.

Thursday Night Social with DJ Daniel moves to Manatees on the Bay in September. The popular event is on hiatus for the summer.

Yummy’s introduces Bite Squad, a delivery service Tuesday through Saturday with later hours during First Friday and Third Saturday Art & Gallery Walks.

Mangia Gourmet hosts an open mic night in the courtyard every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Gulfport artists Michael Chapman, Eagle Finegan, Jason Gauthier and Chris Spencer have participated in all three Free Art Fridays. The next one is scheduled for October 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Check Free Art Friday Gulfport on Facebook prior to October for theme and more details.

Gulfport Merchants Association is offering free space for non-profits at the Tuesday Fresh Market.

The largest event of the year, celebrating the end of summer with Gulfport’s unofficial mascot is right around the corner. This year’s theme is “Geckostock,” and in honor of the event, The Gulfport Beach Bazaar is selling USPS stamps commemorating Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix. They also have clothing and accessories to create a hippie/flower child look for the festivities.

Kicking off the festivities, seven local artists created larger-than-life geckos to be displayed at the third annual Gecko Art Show on August 4 at 6 p.m. at the Catherine Hickman Theater. The pieces will be the centerpiece of a live auction at the GeckoBall on August 26 to benefit local charities.

Six businesses in the Gulfport Historic Waterfront District are participating in the 10th Annual GeckoCrawl Pub Crawl on August 12 from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m.

The Geckostock GeckoBall 2017 will be held August 26 in the Gulfport Casino ballroom.

The 12-hour GeckoFest street party begins at 10 a.m. on September 2.

Check out the Gulfport Merchant’s Association website or Facebook page for all ticket information.

Seen on a t-shirt: Be the person your dog thinks you are.