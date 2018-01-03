Around Town: January

A few things recently seen and heard around Gulfport…

Despite the “frigid” temperatures, there’s still plenty going on during the month of January in Gulfport to kick off the new year.

The next Literary Afternoon Open Mic hosted by the Ink Tank at the Blueberry Patch will feature rap, rhythm and poetry of local spoken word artists Fokis Knawledg, Dubb Diesel and Nylastar on January 7 at 5 p.m. All local writers, poets and lyricists are welcome to share their work. Attendees will receive a wristband for entry to the regularly scheduled open mic event to follow at 7 p.m.

Those who attended Jennie White’s popular astrology talks at the Gulfport Public Library will be saddened to hear that White hosted her last presentation in December. The good news is that our resident Gulfport astrologer can still help you release your cosmic mojo with readings through her Ode to Pluto website at odetopluto.com and through astrological updates and upcoming events on Facebook at Jennie Sheldon White.

Local poet Vincent Spina’s third collection of poetry, “The Sumptuous Hills of Gulfport,” was published last month by Lamar University Press. Spina, who holds a PhD in Latin American Literature from New York University, explores his first impressions of Gulfport and the Bay Area in general, taking a close look at our connection to nature. The book is available at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

Due to the cold weather forecasted for the week, Mangia Gourmet has canceled this week’s Open Mic Night on Thursday, January 4, and its live music offering on Friday, January 5, during the First Friday Gulfport Art & Gallery Walk.

This month’s Gulfport Art & Gallery Walks are planned for Friday, January 5 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, January 20 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The first Gulfport Neighbors Junk in the Trunk of the year is planned for January 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Gulfport Neighborhood Center parking lot at 1617 49th Street S. There will be music, giveaways, gardening tips and free bike registrations and helmets for the kids.

Artwork by local artist Jay Lynch is again on display throughout the month of January at the Catherine Hickman Theater. For those who attended his exhibit last month, new art will be on display for the January show.

Best of the Bay 2017 Spoken Word Artist winner Stone Handy played a benefit for the City of Imagination in addition to the venue’s GoFundMe account to help support, enhance and encourage the arts in Gulfport. The Creative Play Session for neurodiverse children is planned for January 6. Also in January, the City of Imagination, in conjunction with Studio Duvoe, will host the Special Needs Art Opening and Fundraiser on January 20 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Susanne Vernon Mosaics presents two workshops this month. The first, on January 6 and 7, will be “Intro to Mosaic,” and the second, January 27 and 28, is titled “Glass on Glass.” Register at susannevernon.com.

Red Hot Tiki Spicy Gourmet Market is collecting new socks for homeless, long-term, hospice or rehab veterans in the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System. Those who want to donate can drop off new socks at the shop’s collection box through March 31.

The Alex and Ani semi-annual charity sale is going on through January 15 at BoTiki.

Free Art Friday, the popular found art event for both artists and seekers, will return in March, not January.

The next film in the LGBTQ Film Series at the Gulfport Public Library will be held on January 11 at 7 p.m. Also, the Committee for the Library’s LGBTQ Special Collection has a new quarterly periodical about programs, events and new materials in the collection available on the library’s website or at the library.

Manatees on the Bay has a full calendar of live music slated for January featuring some of the area’s most popular artists such as Uncle John’s Band, Jennifer Real and TC Carr & Bolts of Blue. Check out the schedule at the restaurant or on Facebook.