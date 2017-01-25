Around Town: January

A few things recently seen and heard around Gulfport…Our northern visitors are back in town, and nowhere is this more evident than at the Tuesday Fresh Market with more vendors and more browsers … In addition, nine restaurants are now serving Sunday breakfast and brunch: Little Tommie’s Tiki, Neptune Grill, Manatees on the Bay, Stellas’s, Tangelo’s Grill, Boca Bay Grille, Mangia Gourmet, Isabelle’s Restaurant and T and Me Tea Company … Signs around the city will continue to be adjusted and replaced in the next few weeks at 49th St. S., 58th St. S. and 15th Ave. … Meet Gulfport’s 2017 Poet Laureate Sam Henderson at 7 p.m. on January 26 at the Gulfport Public Library. Other library happenings include the LGBTQ Film Series showing of “Southern Comfort” February 7 at 7 p.m. On February 13, release your cosmic mojo on with Jennie White of Ode to Pluto Astrology, who will share an astrological perspective of the USA for 2017 … Junk in the Trunk, sponsored by Gulfport Neighbors, is on January 28. Volunteers are needed … Gulfport Fringe Art and Culture happens throughout the month of February at various locations. Find all event listings on Facebook … Larry Busby was the adopted artist at the Gulfport Art & Gallery Walk on January 21, sponsored by the Gulfport Beach Bazaar. Larry’s work can also be seen at the Enroy Gallery at The Market Place at Boca Bay Grille. The next Art & Gallery Walk is February 3 featuring adopted artist C.J. Cona, sponsored by Mangia Gourmet … The 49th Street Business Association hosts the So Classic Car show on February 4 beginning at 8 a.m. at the Tangerine Greenway … The 5th annual PAVA 2 Cool Art Show will be at the Gulfport Casino February 4-5 featuring 38 exhibitors … The 13th annual Gulfport’s Get Rescued pet rescue street fair is February 25 followed by the Tails at Twilight fundraiser featuring The Moods Band on February 25 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Casino Ballroom … A Super Bowl party at Salty’s will feature live music by The Cheaters … O’Maddy’s signed the One Less Straw’s pledge for businesses to help eliminate plastic pollution … LocalShops1 will host a social, Valentine’s at the Courtyard, on February 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Art Village Courtyard…Seen on a t-shirt: A woman’s place is in the revolution.