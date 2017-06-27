Around Town: July

A few things recently seen and heard around Gulfport…

The Fourth of July celebration is right around the corner, and residents, visitors and businesses are gearing up for one of Gulfport’s busiest events. There is also plenty going on throughout the rest of the month.

The last Pride event hosted by the LGBT Resource Center at the Gulfport Public Library is the one-man show Keith Haring: Radiant Child on June 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the Catherine Hickman Theater. A portion of event proceeds will benefit the Center and HIV/AIDS programs at Metropolitan Charities of Pinellas. Tickets are available at the Gulfport Public Library, the Gulfport Beach Bazaar, the Gulfport Casino and Metro LGBTQ Health and Community Center in St. Petersburg.

Food, drinks, a raffle and silent auction to benefit the Sonia Plotnick Health Fund happens at Domain Home Accessories and Gallery on June 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

After a two-week run at Orlando Fringe and other locations, Peter Suarez brings his show, Chameleon, to the City of Imagination every Friday at 8 p.m. through July 28.

The Gulfport Historical Society will host a Drag Queen Bingo fundraiser to benefit the GHS at the Tyrone Blvd. location of Hamburger Mary’s on July 2.

Plenty of free, fun programs to keep kids busy this summer are scheduled at the Gulfport Public Library including a preschool story time, teen yoga, the wonders of 3D printing, yoga for kids and more. For more information, email cklasson@mygulfport.us.

BoTiki is holding a sale to benefit Unicef through July 5.

Due to the success of its first Foam Party, Salty’s will host one the first Sunday of every month.

Get your cosmic mojo on Monday, July 10 at 5:30 as Jennie White of Ode to Pluto Astrology unlocks the secrets of your astrological chart at the Gulfport Public Library.

The next Free Art Friday is planned for July 21 with a new twist this month: the event will begin at 4 p.m. The theme will be Florida wildlife. Paintings, drawings, photos, mixed media and poetry are welcomed. Interested artists should email tfostersea@gmail.com with a pic of their work and where they plan to hide their creation. Clues will begin appearing on the Free Art Friday Gulfport Florida Facebook page by July 14.

Gulfport Lions Club donated over $500 worth of food and toiletries to the Gulfport Senior Center food pantry from proceeds received at fundraising activities such as pancake breakfasts and the annual fish fry and shrimp boil.

Gulfport restaurants O’Maddy’s Bar & Grille, Pia’s Trattoria and Stella’s have joined the Refuse the Straw movement to go plastic-free.

Manatees on the Bay’s first anniversary party raised over $3,500 for Gulfport Neighbors and the Gulfport Senior Foundation.

LocalShops1.com headquarters on Beach Blvd. received a storefront makeover by local artist Dean Liston.

Local artist Keith Stillwagon’s latest mural, honoring Florida’s wildlife, is in progress at the Gulfport Garage, located at 2731 Beach Blvd. A celebration of the mural’s completion will be held there on July 4 at 7 p.m. The mural was made possible by Gulfport Garage owner Eric Cudar, Larry Enlow of the Enroy Foundation and Keith Stillwagon.

It’s never too early to start thinking about GeckoFest activities. The nominations are open for the next Gulfport Gecko Queen through July 15. This is a gender-neutral opportunity for adults over age 21. If interested, email Faun Weaver, Gecko Queen Emeritus, at faungds@yahoo.com.