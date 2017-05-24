Around Town: May

A few things recently seen and heard around Gulfport…

Despite steamy temperatures – and, finally, rain – there is still plenty going on in Gulfport.

Free Art Friday on May 12 was another success with many happy seekers finding artwork that featured fruits and flowers. The next event will be on Friday, July 21 at 4 p.m. To view the art found and more info, go to Free Art Friday Gulfport Florida on Facebook.

Michael Taylor held a book signing for his book Growing Up Floridian hosted by The Beach Bazaar, where the book is now available. Find out more at growingupfloridian.com.

The city of Gulfport is taking reservations for those wanting to be included in the Fourth of July parade. Details at mygulfport.us/july_4th_celebration.

Boca Bay Grille is under new ownership. New hours are Tuesday through Thursday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant is closed Sunday and Monday.

Councilmember Yolanda Roman, Gulfport Women, Gulfport Resist and Friends will host a Women’s March Meetup with Congressman Charlie Crist on May 26 at 11:30 a.m. at the Gulfport Casino.

O’Maddy’s Bar and Grille is hosting a Memorial Day Weekend raffle fundraiser on May 27 at 4 p.m. for Jude Ward.

Domain Home Accessories & Gallery will host a raffle for the entire month of June with 100 percent of the proceeds benefitting the Sonia Plotnick Health Fund. The drawing for a basket filled with objects from the store will be held on June 29 in addition to an auction of artwork by local artists, including Rob Tillberg who created an original print for the event.

The Gulfport Merchants Association quarterly mixer will be held on June 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Pia’s Trattoria.

The New Horizons band will perform a spring concert at the Catherine Hickman Theater on June 6 at 7 p.m.

The next Gulfport Neighbors beach cleanup is on June 10 at the Gulfport Waterfront Park.

Release your cosmic mojo and learn about Astrology and the Phases of the Moon on June 12 at 5:30 with a presentation by Jennie Gilmore of Ode to Pluto Astrology at the Gulfport Public Library.

In other library news, the weekly Teen Summer Reading Program begins Wednesday June 14 at 3 p.m. with 3-D printing, movies, giant Jenga, a Harry Potter party and much more.

Manatees on the Bay celebrates its first year anniversary with a blowout party and charity event on June 17. All proceeds from the raffle will be donated to Gulfport Neighbors and the Gulfport Senior Foundation.

The Gulfport Art & Gallery Walk on June 17 features adopted artist Jason Gautier sponsored by Sea Breeze Manor Inn.

The Gulfport Merchants Association shows its Pride, June 24 and 25. The GMA will participate in the St. Pete Pride parade via The Gulfport Trolley on June 24 and have a booth at the St. Pete Pride Street Festival on June 25.

Seen on a t-shirt: I’m one cat away from being a crazy cat lady.