Around Town: New Year’s Edition

A few things recently seen and heard around Gulfport…The new year brings plenty of new activity and events around Gulfport. One of the busiest places in town is the new Neighborhood Fresh Market in the Town Shores Plaza featuring fresh produce, pastries and Mediterranean grocery items. … The Gulfport Municipal Marina was recently added as a pick-up point for CycleBoat Kraken, a human-powered 32-foot Catamaran. … Mother Ocean Studios, a tattoo and fine art studio is now open at 2838 Beach Blvd. S. on the second floor of The Market Place at Boca Bay Grille. … New and continuing classes at the Gulfport Recreation Center include Stretch and Tone on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning January. Watercolors with Patsi moves to Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. beginning January 5. … Weekly Trivia Night begins Wednesday January 4 at 7:30 at Boca Bay Grille. … Friends of Gulfport History, managed by the Gulfport Historical Society, is a new Facebook group where people can ask questions and educate each other about Gulfport’s history. … Meet artist Rose Caballes at a reception opening the month-long exhibit of her work at the Catherine Hickman Theater, January 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. … The J West Prostate Cancer 8K Run and Walk begins at the Gulfport Casino at 8 a.m. on January 7…The Tangerine/Tomlinson Neighborhood Watch presents Humanality, a presentation by SPCA Tampa Bay at the Gulfport Neighborhood Center on January 9 at 7 p.m. with snacks from Boca Bay Grille. … The Lion’s Club features a K-9 demonstration by the St. Petersburg K-9 unit on January 11 at 7 p.m. with barbecue from Smokin’ J’s. … Show your community spirit! Signups are still open for projects and volunteers for the 2017 Dr. Martin Luther King Day of Service. Visit mygulfport.us/mlkdayofservice for more info. … The Adopt an Artist program is looking for an artist/craftsman who creates pet-related items for one of the February Gulfport Art & Gallery Walks to coincide with Gulfport’s Get Rescued street fair. Contact artistadoptions@gmail.com. … The first Gulfport Neighbors beach cleanup of the year will be on January 14 at 9 a.m. … The Gulfport Community Players present their first production of 2017, “Parfumerie,” the play that inspired such popular films as “In the Good Old Summertime” and “You’ve Got Mail,” January 12 through 22 at the Catherine Hickman Theater. … The next Junk in the Trunk is slated for January 28. … Seen on a t-shirt: I already broke six of my five new year’s resolutions.