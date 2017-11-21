Around Town: November

A few things recently seen and heard around Gulfport…

One way to give thanks this holiday season is to enjoy all the great activities planned for the remainder of the year. Another is to volunteer and to donate to the great organizations that do so much for the Gulfport community and beyond. Yet another is to support our local businesses as the shopping season kicks into high gear.

The Gulfport Special Events Trolley, the Gulfport Merchants Association and the Gulfport Chamber of Commerce represented the city during the LocalShops1 Shopapalooza Festival in St. Petersburg’s North Straub Park last weekend.

The Gulfport Historical Society presents Game Night at the Museum on Friday November 24 at 6 p.m. featuring board games, puzzles and card games. Dog- and kid-friendly.

Small Business Saturday is celebrated the Saturday after Thanksgiving, this year on November 25. Gulfport businesses are the place to find unique gifts that aren’t found in big box stores, such as one-of-a-kind art work, fashion, jewelry, furniture, books by local authors, gift cards to Gulfport restaurants, holiday items and much more.

To help commemorate World AIDS Day on December 1, the Gulfport Public Library presents featured speaker Bob Wallace, MD, a St. Petersburg physician who is considered a world-wide pioneer in the treatment of HIV/AIDS. His presentation will be at 7 p.m. in the Frances Purdy Friends meeting room.

The first Gulfport Art & Gallery Walk happens December 1, featuring Casey Green who was the adopted artist on November 18 and is returning on December 1 as a vendor. Adopted artist playful painter Karen Love will make her first appearance on December 1 and return as a vendor for the Third Saturday Art & Gallery Walk on December 18.

Are you jonesing for even more great art? If so, you won’t want to miss Art Jones Studio Tour, the free self-guided show and sale tour featuring twelve Gulfport artists at work who specialize in a variety of art forms, happening Saturday, December 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, December 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find Art Jones on Facebook or at artjonesstudiotour.com for details and a downloadable map of participating artists and studio locations.

The Ink Tank at The Blueberry Patch presents a literary afternoon showcasing the readings, biography and discussion of John Howard Griffin, best known for his nonfiction book “Black Like Me” on December 3 at 3 p.m. at The Blueberry Patch.

Designer Wendy Ohlendorf — and Oliver, the cockatiel ­– has opened a new business, Ohlendorf Atelier, a clothing design and fine wine boutique at 2914 Beach Blvd. S. in the Art Village Courtyard.

Holiday Hoopla, a celebration of art, crafts, food, live music and roving holiday characters, happens on December 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. along Beach Blvd. The Gulfport Historical Society will have a booth and sell Gulfport and Florida-themed books, which make great holiday gifts.

Gulfport Councilmember Yolanda Roman will have a gift-wrapping station at the Holiday Hoopla. Donations for gift wrapping from the public will be donated to Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria relief efforts.

The day ends with a holiday favorite, the lighted boat parade, along Boca Ciega Bay at 6 p.m.

New toys or gift cards for children can be donated at Holiday Hoopla for Operation Santa, a program sponsored by the Gulfport Police Department, which provides gifts for children up to age 10 years of age to help parents needing a little assistance fulfilling those Christmas wishes. Last year, 214 children from 76 families found gifts from Santa under the tree, thanks to Operation Santa.