Around Town: October

Photos courtesy of The Beach Bazaar

It’s almost Halloween, and the parties have already begun. There are plenty of events to choose from every night of the week through Halloween.

The Gulfport Beach Bazaar hosted the 2nd Annual Pet Halloween Costume Contest Party on October 21. Co-owner Gini Carroll took photos of each pet and they will appear on the Gulfport Beach Bazaar’s Facebook page. People can go to the Facebook page, open the album of pics and “Like” their favorite through Halloween. The winner with the most “Likes” will receive a $25 gift certificate good for merchandise at the Beach Bazaar.

A special pre-Halloween Thursday Night Social will be held October 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Manatees on the Bay. DJ Daniel has plenty of Halloween tunes, and guests are invited to test drive their costumes.

Those looking for a Halloween event with a literary twist can attend Read No More: A Literary Haunted House hosted by Wordier Than Thou on October 27-28. Four scary plays will be performed by local writers and actors at a home in Gulfport, located at 3009 54th St. S. Email wordierthanthou@gmail.com for more information or find the event on Facebook.

One of Salty’s most popular events, the Halloween Boo Bash, happens October 28 at 8 p.m. with a DJ and costume contest.

The Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center Foundation presents Monster Mash IV on October 28 at 7 p.m. at the Gulfport Casino. The event benefits Gulfport seniors and features live music, costume contest and prizes. Tickets are available at the Beach Bazaar, the Casino, the Gulfport Welcome Center and the Town Shores office.

O’Maddy’s Bar & Grille hosts its annual Halloween party and costume contest on October 28. A $500 prize will be awarded in cash and prizes.

A Halloween Costume Dance Party will be held at the Gulfport Casino on October 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will feature a costume contest, dancing, cash bar and music.

Pia’s Trattoria hosts its annual charity Halloween ball on October 30 with a medieval buffet, wine, costume contest, music, dancing and prizes. Twenty-five percent of ticket sales will be donated to Gulfport Neighbors.

Low Tide Kava Bar has planned a Night of the Muddy Dead Halloween party for October 31 at 8 p.m. with a costume contest for adults, kids and pets with prizes.

Gulfport Neighbors’ Junk in the Trunk is slated for October 28 at 8 a.m. Kids are invited to wear their Halloween costumes. Non-perishables for hurricane victims will be collected.

The Gulfport Community Players won the Suncoast Theater Award in the category of Favorite Comedy Production for “Over the River and Through the Woods.”

Yummy’s is open and has a new owner.

A fashion designer is leasing the space in the formerly occupied by Live Curly Live Free.

Gulfport Realty is taking over the spot next to Red Hot Tiki Spicy Gourmet Market that used to be Gulfport Gifts and is giving the outside a new look.

The ReVie Art and More Gallery opened earlier this month at the Historic Peninsula Inn. The official grand opening will be on November 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Gulfport author Michael Taylor is the featured guest at the next Gulfport History Museum Porch Party on November 17. Taylor will give a presentation based on his book “Growing Up Floridian,” a memoir of growing up on a ranch in Manatee County and experiencing the Cracker cowboy way of life which later merged with a Gulf Coast sailing/fishing mentality. If you grew up in Florida, his talk will bring back memories. If you didn’t, here’s your chance to find out what it was like. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The city of Gulfport, the Gulfport Merchants Association and the Gulfport Area Chamber of Commerce return to Shopapalooza Festival, Part 1 on the Gulfport Trolley on November 18 at South Straub Park. The event is hosted by LocalShops1, located in the Art Village Courtyard.

The Gulfport Public Library hosts Donations for Puerto Rico. Donations can be dropped off during normal business hours. For a list of needed items, go to mygulfport.us/gpl.

The library will also host the first annual ReadOut on February 17, 2018. Book authors whose work is aimed at a lesbian audience are encouraged to apply. Application forms can be found on the library website at mygulfport.us/gpl.

Seen on a t-shirt: I’m a reality show.