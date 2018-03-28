Art for the Spring

Sharon Zinn of Gulfport shows off her husband’s Best of Show ribbon during the 32nd annual Artspring show at the South Pasadena City Hall on Friday, March 23. The show ran through Sunday, March 25. The artist, Jack Providenti, has been painting since he was a child and after he retired from the insurance industry, he went back to his passion, said Zinn. The scenery where they used to live on Sunset Beach inspires the painting, she said. Provedenti regularly teaches his style of impressionism painting in oil, watercolor and acrylic at the Suntan Art Center, 3300 Gulf Boulevard.