Art Jones Studio Tour Delights

Armed with a map of Gulfport and nearby St. Petersburg, visitors were able to visit all 15 locations in one day, but many savored the studio tour over both Saturday and Sunday, December 1 and 2.

The second-annual Art Jones studio tour and sale featured 17 artists in Gulfport and nearby St. Petersburg.

Passport cards that visitors could have stamped at each of 15 studio locations were new this year. People who turned in completed passport cards are eligible for a raffle drawing featuring a donated piece of art from each of the featured artists.

“It’s a way to encourage people to visit all of the studios,” said Brenda McMahon, tour founder and ceramicist artist.

The drawing will be held the week of December 3, she said.