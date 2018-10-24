Artful Meditation Circle Comes to Gulfport 

At one time Trey Malicoat was the CEO of a major health care company.

Nowadays you can find him in Chase Park, legs crossed, repeating Sanskrit on a green blanket.

“It’s a way to feel some sense of peace,” said Malicoat. “I made this radical decision because life is about breathing.”

According to Malicoat, he quit his fast-paced job two years ago and began trying to find a new way of life, which included art and meditation.

“I created 468 paintings,” Malicoat said. “I was like a Van Gogh crazy man.”

The Gulfport resident has begun offering musically guided mediation circles at Chase Park, located at 5313 27th Avenue South. He will be in the park every Monday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to welcome participants.

“Whether it’s one person or 50, I’ll be here,” Malicoat said.

The exercise lasts about 30 minutes to an hour, he said, and focuses on artfully breathing through five songs. Sanskrit chants are recited to guide participants through the process because, said Malicoat, “people get bogged down in the words of songs.”

The Texas native moved to the area to run his locally based business, Upsize Your Soul. It focuses on bettering people’s lives through retreats, classes, podcasts and workshops.

“I’m a pretty normal dude,” said Malicoat. “I just spent one year in an art studio healing my soul.”

At the end of the meditation, participants should feel calm and free of anxiety, Malicoat said.

“There’s a need for something that just unplugs people,” said Malicoat.

An $8 donation is recommended but not mandatory.