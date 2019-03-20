Artist Enclave of Historic Kenwood Hosts Studio Tour

With 21 artists participating at 12 studio locations, the Artist Enclave of Historic Kenwood (AEHK) in St. Petersburg showcased a wide range of local art during their 4th-annual tour on Saturday and Sunday, March 16 and 17.

“The members of the enclave are all just wonderful. I get to know them more and more with every occasion,” said photography artist Lisa Presnail who has participated in the studio tour for two years.

According to their website, the AEHK was formed in 2014 by the St. Petersburg City Council and it supports artists who practice or create products in one of the following categories: fine art, craft art, design, photography, filmmaking, musical, literary and performing art. The group hosts several events a year including a studio tour.

Historic Kenwood is St. Petersburg’s first suburb, according to the neighborhood association website. Most of its bungalow-style homes were built between 1920 and 1950 and in 2003, it earned a listing on the National Register of Historic Places. The neighborhood is located between Central Avenue and 9th Avenue North then from 19th Street North to 34th Street North, which is also known as U.S. 19.

“The neighborhood itself is just an amazing place. It’s beautiful. The bungalows, cobblestone streets and community of artists – it’s great to be surrounded by all that,” said oil painting artist Steven Kenny who has been a member of the group since it began.

Working from a home studio “with low overhead is the perfect scenario for me because I really wanted to push my career into a direction where I can create more artful images,” said Presnail.

For more information about individual artists and coming events, visit kenwoodartistenclave.org.