ArtOut at the Gulfport Library

At about 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, over 100 people gathered at the Gulfport Public Library for the opening reception of the 3rd-annual ArtOut, LGBTQ Artists in Gulfport exhibition. Over a dozen locally connected artists who identify as LGBTQ or who are supporters of gay rights each have from one to three works in a variety of media on display. The nationally recognized LGBTQ Resource Center of the Gulfport Library, a non-profit, sponsors the show during June, which is Gay Pride month. “It feels vulnerable to me to show my artwork,” said Cheryl Bell of Gulfport who is displaying three of her framed photographs for the first time. She is pictured near the center of the crowd wearing a cowgirl hat. “I don’t just go out and take photos. My eye catches it first then I grab a camera.”