Band Dedicates Concert to Morton-Hicks

Over 200 people enjoyed marches thanks to a free concert by the volunteer musicians of the South Pasadena Community Band at the Treasure Island Community Center (TICC) on March 7.

The evening program performed by about three dozen musicians was dedicated to former trombonist and band member Caroline Mary Morton-Hicks who died on February 12. She was shot near the parking lot of the Pinellas Park Cultural Arts Center after she attended a rehearsal of that city’s civic orchestra. Law enforcement is still investigating the case.

Don Brugman, band treasurer, trombonist and announcer researched each musical selection to provide audience members with brief yet detailed historical context.

Principal Conductor John Hoover used his singing talent and sense of humor to coax audience members to sing along during a specialty march.

According to the performance program, the band is a community relations initiative of the city of South Pasadena. “The band provides area musicians with the opportunity to use, hone and enjoy their musical talents by presenting a variety of quality concerts for area audiences.”

Formed 30 years ago, the band is a non-profit organization and relies on donations.

The band’s next two free concerts will be Wednesday, April 11 at the TICC and Thursday, May 17 at the South Pasadena City Hall, 7015 Sunset Drive South in South Pasadena. Both performances begin at 7:30 p.m.

Free rehearsals are held at the city hall each Thursday starting at 7:15 p.m. and the public is welcome to listen.

For more information about rehearsals, performances and how to join the volunteer band, visit southpasadenaband.com.