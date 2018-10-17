Beach Bazaar to Host Pet Costume Contest

Calling all party animals! (Seriously though, real animals.) Beach Bazaar on Gulfport Boulevard will host its 3rd annual Pet Costume Contest on Friday, October 19. From 4 to 8 p.m., pets (and all pets are welcome, even birds and mini horses) can meet up in costume at the Beach Bazaar to get their photo taken by owner Gini Fagan.

“It kinda promotes us and it’s fun,” said Fagan. “This is the third year we’ve done this, where I set up a little Halloween, spooky backdrop of some kind and then I put the photos on Facebook.”

Once Fagan edits the images, she will upload them to the Beach Bazaar Facebook page where followers can “like” photos of the costumed pets. The photo with the most likes wins the contest and will score a $50 gift card for the Beach Bazaar. Photos can also be delivered to pet parents via email.

This year, rumors of a monkey appearing at the contest have been heard, but have not been confirmed by Beach Bazaar. A unique participant this year, however, are mini horses, who will rock costumes and greet passerby at around 5:30 or 6 p.m. on Friday.

In past editions of the costume contest, the craziest animals to participate were a hairless cat and a macaw. The macaw, dressed as a ghost, wore a piece of fabric with holes for two eyes. Carroll says it’s owner has been training the bird to wear costumes.

“Some of them don’t really like wearing costumes, so you have the take the photo quickly,” said Fagan. “Just snap away and hope you got something good.”

There is no fee to participate and competitors don’t need to sign up in advance.

“I love seeing the animals dressed up,” said Fagan. “It’s hilarious.”