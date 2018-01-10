Beach Boulevard Beauty 

Glinting in the Morning Sun – Bright and shiny new stainless-steel railings are being installed, signaling that phase two of the Beach Boulevard Beautification Project, east of the Gulfport Casino, is nearing completion.

“Hopefully, within the week, the railings will be done,” said City Manager Jim O’Reilly. “Once all the stanchions are in place, then cables will be run between them that will allow people to still have a view of the water and everything.”

Then, final finishing details will be addressed and the hope is the project will be finished by about January 19.

“We’ve received a lot of compliments about the project and we hope the community is pleased with it,” he said. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with city council is being planned but a date has not been announced, yet.