Beach Cleanup Crew Braves Storm

Volunteers with the Gulfport Neighbors organization cleaned up litter at Gulfport Beach on the morning of Saturday, July 8, right before a ferocious storm whipped through the area. Pictured here, you can see bags filled with the trash the volunteers collected as rain pounds the beach area. Gulfport Neighbors sponsors beach cleanups and other area improvements, as well as Gulfport’s regular Junk in the Trunk events. For more information on the organization, check out facebook.com/gulfportneighbors.