Last week, the pavilions on Gulfport’s beach were repainted “to give them a fresher look,” said City Manager Jim O’Reilly. “One of the council members who has an interest in the beach and who is down there a lot chose what he thought a nice color would be” and it turned out to be three shades of blue. A type of masonry paint with a high-gloss finish suitable for being close to salt water was chosen.