Beating the Heat

Two women from Lansing, Michigan who are moving to the area have it all figured out. To keep cool on Tuesday, May 21, Deb Stone, left, and Sherrie Clark grabbed some low-profile beach chairs, ice cold water and for the first time set up at the tide line of Gulfport’s beach at about 5 p.m. where they could put their toes into the water and sand. Temperatures were hovering near 90 degrees and will be for at least the next week according to the National Weather Service. “The soft sand is euphoric,” said Clark. They found a pet-friendly vacation rental on VRBO that met their needs while they’ve been house hunting in the county. “This seemed like the most beautiful spot on Earth – water, sunshine, friendly people. It’s all right here in Gulfport,” said Stone. “It was hot today, so we walked one block to the beach and we’re in the water – perfect.”