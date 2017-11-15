Beth Sholom Honors Veterans, Fallen and Living 

What should people remember when they think of veterans? The Congregation Beth Shalom’s First Annual Veterans Day Memorial in Gulfport yielded a solemn answer from one an older vet.

“Remember those who served and lost their lives, like my brother,” said Gerald Kauffman on Sunday, November 12. Kauffman served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946.

The memorial kicked off at 11 a.m., and included a procession from VFW Posts 10174, a group sing-a-long of the national anthem, and a salute to each military branch through the singing of service anthems. Tony Howard, Commander of VFW Post 10174, presented veterans at the memorial with folded American flags and a salute.

Speeches from Gulfport City Councilmember Michael Fridovich, State Representative Ben Diamond and Congregation Beth Shalom President Matt Rosen rounded out the event, with Diamond reminding the crowd that the sacrifices of veterans in the past allows Americans the freedoms available today. The event honored both living and deceased members of the armed forces.