Big Opening for Veterans Art Center

Many of the veteran artists say that art has saved their lives.
“Volunteers worked day and night to make the grand opening a success,” said Gulfport resident Larry Busby, a veteran and artist who is a volunteer and often a spokesperson for the art center. The center, which works closely with the community, local colleges and has reached out to African-American, Hispanic and LGBT veterans groups, “isn’t just about selling our art,” said Busby. “It’s about working together to build a healing community for veterans, by veterans.”
Organizers are also hoping to create a prototype to develop the program across the country, and to include other art forms such as musical and literary arts.
