Blast from the Past in Chase Park
Posted by: Abby Baker
in Community, Gulfport, Kids
October 2, 2019
Tracey Maher and daughter Olivia Mantilla find other uses for the rubber bands at Gulfport Historical Society’s Community Tie-Dye Party and Campfire Night. The two, along with many other participants spent Saturday, September 28, tie-dyed clothing in Gulfport’s Chase Park. “We’re just here to be with our friends and enjoy art,” Maher said between t-shirt projects.
“Tie-dye is all about doing it yourself and bringing people together,” said Amanda Hagood, a Gulfport Historical Society board member. “We thought, ‘There is no changing of the leaves here in Florida, so why not use tie-dye to change the park’s colors?’” Groups of dyers waited for their cloths to dry around a campfire following the afternoon event.
Trudy Diamant utilizes the blue and green dyes to transform her white clothing into a 70s style fashion statement. The Gulfport Historical Society hosted the Community Tie-Dye Party and Campfire Night from 4 to 7 p.m. and taught tie-dye history while hanging creations on an outdoor clothing line.