Blues and Brews at Trolley Market Square

Saturday, November 2 was a hot time at the newly constructed Trolley Market Square, located on the site formerly known as the Tangerine Greenway at Tangerine Avenue and 49th Street South. The daytime temps were high, but the real heat was coming from the stage as the Annual Blues and Brews Festival unfolded over the afternoon and into the night with ten hours of music, food and local vendors. The 49th Street South Business Association, known as SO49, which organizes the event, says that since its debut in 2009, the festival has grown from 500 attendees to thousands, and has emerged as one of the largest free music events in the Tampa Bay region. A portion of the events proceeds go to a variety of charities and organizations from around Pinellas County, including VETSports, the Boca Ciega High School Band, Gulfport Elementary, Gulfport Lions Club, Fallen Heroes Project, Gulfport Teen Council, Lincoln Cemetery and the Michael J. Yakes (MY) Foundation.