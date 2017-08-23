Bogie Students Face Felony Weapons Charges

Imagine relaxing at a high school football game and witnessing two teen boys showing off what turns out to be a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

According to a Pinellas Park law enforcement report, that’s what happened to one keen-eyed observer at about 9:20 p.m. on Friday, August 18 at Pinellas Park High School, 6305 118th Avenue N. The witness observed two 17-year-old students from Boca Ciega High School in Gulfport showing off the contents of a backpack. The witness then informed police.

Arrested on felony weapons charges on school property were Altrevion R. Isaac and Gary R. Ponder, both of St. Petersburg.

According to the report, a Pinellas Park school resource officer, who was already at the game, approached Isaac who was in possession of the backpack. A search revealed the gun as described by the witness.

During questioning by the officer, both students admitted to possessing the gun at the game and also to having the weapon earlier in the day at Boca Ciega High School.

The gun was not reported as stolen, according to police. It is also not known at this time how the two teens acquired the handgun or two rounds of ammunition.